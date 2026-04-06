Sindh govt bans increase in school van fares

KARACHI – On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the School Education Department has issued orders prohibiting any increase in school van fares across the province.

According to the CM’s spokesperson, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions has formally notified all public and private schools, banning any hike in student pick-and-drop transport charges. The decision applies despite rising fuel prices, with strict instructions to keep transport fees unchanged.

The government has also barred private school administrations and parent-run transport services from increasing fares, aiming to prevent additional financial burden on parents.

Officials said the government will facilitate transport operators, while directing all educational institutions to ensure full compliance with the orders. The decision applies to both school-managed and privately operated transport services.

Schools have also been instructed to submit complete data of their transport services, including details of vans and operators. Authorities warned that failure to comply may result in strict action.