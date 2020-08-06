FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul

06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
Share

YouTube personality Jake Paul's California mansion was raided on Wednesday morning by the FBI. They discovered a long gun left leaning against a hot tub in the backyard. Paul was not at home at the time of the search.

The officials did not disclose the reason behind the search, only that it was related to an investigation. Officers were seen gathering guns from the property.

The 23-year-old, former Disney star, built a career on YouTube by performing provocative pranks and often mining tragedy for clicks. Paul's vlogs, quaint videos and online image have repeatedly landed him in trouble, ultimately creating a very negative image of him.

 He is currently facing charges of ransack in Arizona and allegedly violated public health orders at his party.

Paul has more than 20 million followers on YouTube.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide
03:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Angelina Jolie wants reconciliation between Brad ...
02:57 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
I had an inferiority complex and grew up applying ...
01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
The shocking reason behind Ayesha Omar's fitness
01:05 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Disney's Mulan set for a digital release on ...
05:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr