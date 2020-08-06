FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul

YouTube personality Jake Paul's California mansion was raided on Wednesday morning by the FBI. They discovered a long gun left leaning against a hot tub in the backyard. Paul was not at home at the time of the search.

UPDATE: Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search warrant early this morning https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSz pic.twitter.com/NDLFGakPmY — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020

The officials did not disclose the reason behind the search, only that it was related to an investigation. Officers were seen gathering guns from the property.

The 23-year-old, former Disney star, built a career on YouTube by performing provocative pranks and often mining tragedy for clicks. Paul's vlogs, quaint videos and online image have repeatedly landed him in trouble, ultimately creating a very negative image of him.

He is currently facing charges of ransack in Arizona and allegedly violated public health orders at his party.

Paul has more than 20 million followers on YouTube.

