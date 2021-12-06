More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody at Lahore court

07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody at Lahore court
Share

LAHORE – More than 10 under-trial prisoners escaped from a lock-up at a court in the Punjab capital in the presence of police officials on Monday.

They managed to flee following a clash between two groups of prisoners who had been brought to the districts courts in Model Town for hearing of their cases.

Lahore SSP (Operations) Mustansar Feroze told the media that 166 suspects were detained at the lock-up when the fight broke out between the two groups.

When police officials brought them out of the lock-up to control the situation, they started clashing with cops, attacking them with chairs, tube lights and stones.

During the clashes, 12 of the prisoners fled. Feroze said that two of them had been arrested while search operation is underway to detain others.

A video of the incident showed policemen are watching the whole episode helplessly.

SSP Lahore said that an internal inquiry will also be conducted to take disciplinary action against the police officers for showing negligence. 

More From This Category
Emirates introduces special fares for flights ...
06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes ...
05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran
05:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan ...
04:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Army chopper crashes in Siachen, 2 ...
03:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Major Shabbir Sharif's supreme sacrifice ...
12:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr