Torkham border crossing closed as 'Welcome to Pakistan' sign irks Afghanistan

PESHAWAR – The key Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on Wednesday as a recent development further adds a layer of complexity to the already delicate trade ties between Asian neighbors.

The Torkham border closure raises concerns about the economic impact on businesses and communities reliant on the cross-border exchange.

The development comes as Afghanistan security forces raised objections over the installation of signboard saying ‘Welcome to Pakistan’ at Zero Point.

It was reported that forces objected to apparent protest against 'Welcome to Pakistan' signboard being installed at crossing's Zero Point. The work crews were involved in installing signboard, and it closed international border crossing to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Afghanistan exports truckloads of food and other supplies from Pakistan remained stalled at borders.

Earlier this year, the Torkham border remained closed for several days in wake of a gun battle between Pakistan and Afghan border forces.