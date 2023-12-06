Torkham border crossing closed as 'Welcome to Pakistan' sign irks Afghanistan

PESHAWAR – The key Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on Wednesday as a recent development further adds a layer of complexity to the already delicate trade ties between Asian neighbors.
The Torkham border closure raises concerns about the economic impact on businesses and communities reliant on the cross-border exchange.
The development comes as Afghanistan security forces raised objections over the installation of signboard saying ‘Welcome to Pakistan’ at Zero Point.
It was reported that forces objected to apparent protest against 'Welcome to Pakistan' signboard being installed at crossing's Zero Point. The work crews were involved in installing signboard, and it closed international border crossing to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Afghanistan exports truckloads of food and other supplies from Pakistan remained stalled at borders.
Earlier this year, the Torkham border remained closed for several days in wake of a gun battle between Pakistan and Afghan border forces.
Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.7
|286.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.58
|766.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.13
|932.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.36
|79.06
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.09
|8.24
KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.
Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.
In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Karachi
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Quetta
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Attock
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Multan
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
