Pakistan’s session judges barred from using social media

09:16 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Pakistan’s session judges barred from using social media
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on the use of all social media applications by session judges.

District Judiciary Director-General Muhammad Saeedullah has issued the notification in this regard after getting nod from LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan Suri.

The notification said, “Use of social media applications is against the dignity of judges. Judicial officers use Twitter and social media applications to spread their messages, which is also a violation of the Code of Conduct,”

“Judicial officers who upload messages on social media are later picked up by electronic and print media, without any proof.”

5 famous personalities who were banned from ... 06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have policies that the users must abide by or pay the price of being suspended or ...

More From This Category
No change in Pakistan’s principled position on ...
08:13 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Pakistan promulgates ordinance for Senate polls ...
07:47 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Kashmala Tariq likely to be removed as federal ...
07:33 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Rishta Aunty 2.0 – Lahore girl takes to twitter ...
09:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
TTP militant planning attack on security ...
05:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Mother of all frauds! Lasani Group robs people ...
06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million
09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr