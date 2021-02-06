Pakistan’s session judges barred from using social media

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on the use of all social media applications by session judges.

District Judiciary Director-General Muhammad Saeedullah has issued the notification in this regard after getting nod from LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan Suri.

The notification said, “Use of social media applications is against the dignity of judges. Judicial officers use Twitter and social media applications to spread their messages, which is also a violation of the Code of Conduct,”

“Judicial officers who upload messages on social media are later picked up by electronic and print media, without any proof.”