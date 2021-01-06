Punjab University announces date for BA, BSc annual exams; Here's how to download date sheet
Web Desk
05:14 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Punjab University announces date for BA, BSc annual exams; Here's how to download date sheet
Share

LAHORE – University of the Punjab (PU) has announced the date for BA/B.Sc and Associate Degree Part-I Annual examinations.

Examinations will start from February 04, 2021, the varsity's Examination Department announced on Wednesday.

As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021.

The date sheet can be downloaded from here.

Back in November, PU had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020.

The exams were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

More From This Category
Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in ...
05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
'Please bury your loved ones!' – PM Imran ...
04:56 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Machh massacre – Social media 'disgusted' by ...
04:21 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
UAE expresses interest in Pakistan energy sector, ...
03:45 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
US lauds Pakistan for arrest of Zakiur Rehman ...
01:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Six of family die in Mansehra gas leakage incident
12:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection
06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr