Punjab University announces date for BA, BSc annual exams; Here's how to download date sheet

LAHORE – University of the Punjab (PU) has announced the date for BA/B.Sc and Associate Degree Part-I Annual examinations.

Examinations will start from February 04, 2021, the varsity's Examination Department announced on Wednesday.

As per the date sheet, the exams will continue till February 18, 2021.

The date sheet can be downloaded from here.

Back in November, PU had postponed its annual written examinations including BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020.

The exams were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country.