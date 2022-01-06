Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ceremony
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities have kickstarted with an intimate Mayun ceremony and needless to say, the celebration was full of beaming faces.
The star-studded night was a traditional celebration and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-be-wed couple.
Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Sajal Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Amar Khan and many more.
Turning to Instagram, the Fitrat actress dropped an adorable photo from the event where she can be seen rubbing turmeric on Ali's face.
"بِسْمِ ٱللَّٰهِ ٱلرَّحْمَٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ (In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficient, the Most Merciful) captioned Saboor alongside the photo.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.
Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting ... 06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Wedding bells have rung for Pakistan’s star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari as their wedding ...
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ICC Cricketer of the ...04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after winter break03:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's ...07:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021