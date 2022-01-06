Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ceremony
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ceremony
Share

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities have kickstarted with an intimate Mayun ceremony and needless to say, the celebration was full of beaming faces.

The star-studded night was a traditional celebration and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-be-wed couple.

Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Sajal Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Amar Khan and many more.

Turning to Instagram, the Fitrat actress dropped an adorable photo from the event where she can be seen rubbing turmeric on Ali's face.

"بِسْمِ ٱللَّٰهِ ٱلرَّحْمَٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ (In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficient, the Most Merciful) captioned Saboor alongside the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing.  On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.

Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting ... 06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Wedding bells have rung for Pakistan’s star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari as their wedding ...

More From This Category
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on ...
04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Superstar Shaan Shahid reveals why he refused to ...
03:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's ...
07:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with latest ...
07:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Saba Qamar hilariously responds to a fan's ...
06:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone celebrates 36th ...
04:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire
04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr