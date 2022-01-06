Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ceremony

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities have kickstarted with an intimate Mayun ceremony and needless to say, the celebration was full of beaming faces.

The star-studded night was a traditional celebration and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-be-wed couple.

Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Sajal Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Amar Khan and many more.

Turning to Instagram, the Fitrat actress dropped an adorable photo from the event where she can be seen rubbing turmeric on Ali's face.

"بِسْمِ ٱللَّٰهِ ٱلرَّحْمَٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ (In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficient, the Most Merciful) captioned Saboor alongside the photo.

Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.