Esra Bilgiç willing to collaborate with Pakistani brands

01:46 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgiç willing to collaborate with Pakistani brands
Diriliş: Ertuğrul actor Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halima Sultan in the hit Turkish series, has made an important announcement in Urdu for her Pakistani fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Bilgic shared that she is willing to collaborate and work on projects with Pakistani brands and companies.

 "My only representative and official manager is Duygu Durukan Cici. You can directly contact her for all collaboration ideas, partnership and overall for any project." She went on to share, "I'm not attached to any management company outside of Turkey. Thank you, Regards, Esra Bilgiç," she wrote.

Previously, Peshawer Zalmi's leader Javed Afridi insinuated the possibility of Bilgic - the main lead of the show - of becoming the team's brand ambassador.

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it was available and the love for it continues to grow even more than it already has. Overwhelmed by all the love and support, many of the drama's leading cast members have expressed their desire to visit Pakistan as well.

Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

