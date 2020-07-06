Stop undermining other's sexual harassment experience just because ours was different, says Ayesha Omar

The #MeToo movement and feminism on social media have been gaining momentum across Pakistan once again.

The movement has certainly influenced the public debate regarding gender biases in Pakistan, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and discrimination against women, but it continues to face backlash and failure.

Ayesha Omar, one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry, recently took to Twitter to bravely call out victims of sexual harassment making comparisons between their own experience and other victims.

She slammed the concept of weighing down sexual harassment occurrences and undermining someone’s trauma simply because their experience was different to others. “We cannot undermine someone else’s experience or feelings just because ours was different,” wrote Omer.

Firing at the criticism most survivors receive for sharing their experience years later the incident occured, the Bulbulay actor said: “We cannot put a time limit on anyone’s emotional reactions,” Omer continued. “Empathy and validating others go a long way. The tables could turn one day. #Metoo #speakup #breakthesilence.”

When the #MeToo emerged in Pakistan in 2018, Omer, came forward to reveal that she "has been a victim of sexual harassment from someone within the industry.” She went on to share that she doesn’t have enough courage to open up about it like Meesha Shafi did, but hopes to come forward with her experience someday.

