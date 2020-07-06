TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar all set to make his acting debut with 'Master and Company'

TikTok is an immensely popular app that has features allowing users to create everything from intricately directed short films to 10-second clips of the trending challenges(#Savage). More importantly, TikTok is different from other apps such as Snapchat or Instagram. While Snapchat and IG are meant to give followers a peak into your everyday life, TikTok is solely for entertainment.

TikTok stars have taken over everyone’s leisure time and there are some prominent names that standout.

Jannat Mirza, Areeka Haq and now Zulqarnain Sikandar have managed to impress the masses with their lip-synching videos. After making their mark in the TikTok world, these talented individuals have ventured into the world of mainstream media.

It all begin with Jannat Mirza signing a coveted movie contract with Syed Noor, then Areeka Haq collaborating with Asim Azhar to star in his multi-starrer music video, and now another talented TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar is all set to make his acting debut.

Sikandar has signed a project titled 'Master and Company' for Express TV. Directed by Adeel Tashi, the film is being produced by Kamran Aslam and Wawas Rizvi.

