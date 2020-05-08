Fans have fallen in love with Hania Amir’s latest Instagram post

LAHORE - Celebrities worldwide are making full use of this time and creating fun videos for their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistani TV actress Hania Amir is also among them, she had recently shared a dance video which has gone viral on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, The PHJ movie star shared the video and wrote: “Mene Kaha tha mujhe quarantine me akela mat chorna (I told not to leave me alone in quarantine).

The video has won the hearts on social media and garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Hania's close friend Asim Azhar also dropped a hilarious comment on Hania’s post saying “Give us hania back”.

Did you also like the dance video? Share with us in the comments box below.