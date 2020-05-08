Fans have fallen in love with Hania Amir’s latest Instagram post

The video has received 4 lac above views in just 13 hours. 
Asma Malik
04:40 PM | 8 May, 2020
Fans have fallen in love with Hania Amir’s latest Instagram post
Share

LAHORE - Celebrities worldwide are making full use of this time and creating fun videos for their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistani TV actress Hania Amir is also among them, she had recently shared a dance video which has gone viral on social media platforms. 

Taking to Instagram, The PHJ movie star shared the video and wrote: “Mene Kaha tha mujhe quarantine me akela mat chorna (I told not to leave me alone in quarantine).

View this post on Instagram

Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on

The video has won the hearts on social media and garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Hania's close friend Asim Azhar also dropped a hilarious comment on Hania’s post saying “Give us hania back”.

Did you also like the dance video? Share with us in the comments box below.

More From This Category
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live ...
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020
Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world ...
05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed ...
05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, ...
05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
Rishi Kapoor wanted to see multi-starrer 'The ...
05:30 PM | 9 May, 2020
Anoushey Ashraf shares secret tips for fresh ...
05:24 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr