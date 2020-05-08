16 ministries reluctant to implement decisions of PM’s cabinet
04:50 PM | 8 May, 2020
16 ministries reluctant to implement decisions of PM’s cabinet
ISLAMABAD – As many as 16 federal ministries have been issued a final warning over not comply with the decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, local media reported on Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has issued a 'red letter' to the said ministries, asking them to complete the assigned tasks within 21 days and submit a compliance report.

Without giving the details of what decisions have not been implemented, the media reports citing PMO spokesperson said that out of eight, five decisions of federal cabinet were not implemented by the 16 ministries within the stipulated time.

The prime minister has also summoned the performance report of the ministries, the spokesperson said, adding that they have been asked to send details of vacancies to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) within the stipulated time.

The ministries were also ordered to outline rules to fill the vacant posts, besides resolving issues related of promotion of officers.

