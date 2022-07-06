Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral

03:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
TikTok star Dolly seems to cement her position as the new fashionista in town, given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.

The social media sensation has more than 12 million followers on TikTok and has become one of the most followed Pakistani figures on the video-sharing app.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.

