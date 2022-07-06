In a first, Indonesia book place in ICC World Cup
DUBAI – Indonesia have created history by confirming its place in any ICC World Cup event for the first time after they defeated Papua New Guinea.
The Indonesia Women will travel to South Africa to participate in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held next year.
Indonesia’s teenager bowler Ayu Kurniartini showed stunning performance as she eliminated two key players, restricting PNG to make two scores to win the match in final over.
Indonesian captain Wesikaratna Dewi expressed happiness over the victory and now aims at winning the big in the Worlr Cup event.
"I am so happy and so proud of the team, ICC quoted Dewi as saying. "I cannot believe that we have reached this point, but we are now determined to make all of Indonesia proud of our success at the World Cup."
Both teams put on a show in the best-of-three event with PNG’s Dika Lohia winning both the Best Bowler and Player of the Tournament. Her match-winning five-wicket haul finishing with 5/8 in Game 2 was backed up with an unbeaten 25 in a successful run chase.
ICC Tournament Director Rob Gomm said: “The thrilling conclusion to this event has capped off a fantastic week in Bali, Indonesia, showcasing the best of women’s cricket in the East Asia-Pacific region. I have every confidence that PNG will grow from this experience, and I wish Indonesia all the very best for the World Cup in South Africa.”
