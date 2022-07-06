Price of Mahira Khan’s red heels surprises fans

Mahira Khan is the ultimate Lollywood diva. She has a knack for serving looks and stealing the hearts of her fans all over the world.

Whether it is compelling performances or her elegant outfits, Mahira never ceases to amaze the audience.

The Humsafar actress is currently promoting her upcoming project, Quaid e Azam Zindaband, for which she has attended several premieres and events.

Mahira knew precisely what she was doing when she opted to wear a black ensemble paired with red shoes to discuss her upcoming film. She oozed elegance in the exquisite silk and matching pants, paired with heels to exude a graceful formal look though she kept her makeup minimal and gold accessories too.

Fans had a collective melt-down after discovering the cost of pair of shoes donned by Khan. The Kurt Geiger Special Edition All Leather Red Pumps retails for #1014 on the official website. In PKR, the cost equals a whopping Rs209,000.

Staying true to Quaid-e-Azam's legacy, Mahira ensured elegance throughout the promotions and looked dazzling. The Sadqay Tumhare actress played with different colors and silhouettes, making the ensemble look way better.