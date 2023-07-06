Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Search

Web Desk 08:17 AM | 6 Jul, 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

