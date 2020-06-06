PIA directed to control fares after overcharging complaints
ISLAMABAD – Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar has directed PIA to control its fares after notice taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on overcharging of Pakistanis stranded in United Arab Emirates.
According to PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan, one-way fare of the national carrier to any city of Pakistan from the UAE is 1120 Dirhams, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said if any agent is charging more fare, the information of it should be sent to PIA immediately.
The spokesperson asked the intending passengers to purchase tickets from PIA offices established in Pakistan embassies in the UAE, any booking office of PIA in Pakistan or from the agents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, it was reported that some agents were charging more than two thousand Dirhams for travel to Pakistan.
