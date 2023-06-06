Gold price decreases by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their losing streak on Tuesday despite positive trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs2,300 to close at Rs228,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,972 to settle at Rs195,559, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $24 to settle at $1,964 per ounce.