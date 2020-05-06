Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million
11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
Share
WASHINGTON - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States (US) has surpassed 1.2 million.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the US case tally stands at 1,204,351, with 71,070 deaths.
A total of 189,791 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.
- NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions12:56 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Several injured as massive fire erupts at residential tower in Sharjah12:29 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Cop martyred in Badbair firing incident10:14 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Karachi09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
Shoaib wants Salman to play the lead in his biopic - if ever made!
06:23 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Huma Khan opens up about depression and mental health05:38 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Asim Azhar’s Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube03:42 PM | 5 May, 2020
- ‘Twilight’ prequel book is in the works03:29 PM | 5 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020