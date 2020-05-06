Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million
11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million
WASHINGTON - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States (US) has surpassed 1.2 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US case tally stands at 1,204,351, with 71,070 deaths.

A total of 189,791 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.

