Key freedom activist martyred in Indian occupied Kashmir
Share
SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces martyred one of top freedom activists Riyaz Naikoo and his associate Aadil Ahmed during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district, on Wednesday.
Naikoo, who is considered as successor of Burhan Muzzafar Wani, was gunned down by Indian troops during a "fake encounter" in his native village at Beighpora Awantipore in the district last night.
According to Kashmir Media services, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the entire occupied territory and curfew like restrictions have been imposed.
The 22-year-ol Wani was killed on July 8, 2016, in what many human rights defenders see as an extrajudicial killing.
- Three killed in Rajanpur road mishap12:37 PM | 7 May, 2020
- FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem COVID-19 spread11:18 AM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in Karachi09:11 AM | 7 May, 2020
- PM Imran chairs NCC meeting today to discuss opening educational ...08:46 AM | 7 May, 2020
- Tom Cruise, NASA team up to shoot a movie in space05:13 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Suhail Asghar requests for prayers ahead of stomach surgery04:26 PM | 6 May, 2020
- CM Punjab opts to help artists facing financial crisis due to ...03:38 PM | 6 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020