Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Karachi
09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
KARACHI - Three members of a same family lost their lives after roof of a house partially collapsed Karachi on Tuesday night.
According to media details, the incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis where roof of a house situated at the upper storey of a four-storey residential building partially collapsed.
A man, his wife and a child got buried under the debris after the incident.
Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.
The deceased were identified as Aurangzeb, Shiza and Abdul Hadi.
