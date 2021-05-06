Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in wee hours on Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Imam Sahab area of the district. Indian troops and police personnel have sealed the entire area. The operation was going on till last reports came in, KMS news reported.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district. The media persons are also not being allowed to enter the area, the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai , who died yesterday in Indian custody, has been laid to rest in tight military siege in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara.

The occupation authorities had put strict restrictions on the movement of the people and the whole area was cordoned off.

A small number of people mainly some close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader.

Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ashraf Sehrai in the Indian detention.

The President paid rich tributes to the role played by him in the Kashmiri struggle for right to self-determination. He said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai struggle against Indian state terrorism and oppressive tactics will always be remembered.

PM Khan in a tweet said Indian operation of Kashmir is a blot on international community's collective conscience.

He said we will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Councils' resolutions.