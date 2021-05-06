Pakistan allows use of airspace by Canadian plane carrying aid to Covid-hit India
The Pakistani government on Thursday allowed the use of the country’s airspace by a Canadian aircraft carrying medical aid to Covid-19 hit India.
Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour took to twitter and expressed gratitude to the Foreign Office of Pakistan for “swift assistance with overflight clearance for humanitarian supplies to relive suffering in India.”
Canada sent relief support, including medicine and ventilators, to India that has been witnessing a record infections and deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic with overcrowded hospitals turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.
Thank you @ForeignOfficePk for your swift assistance with overflight clearances for 🇨🇦 humanitarian supplies to relieve suffering in India. #GlobalSolidarity @CanadainIndia @FMPublicDiploPK @CanHCPakistan @Ajaybis https://t.co/b8QVzYylnf— Wendy Gilmour (@gilmour_wendy) May 6, 2021
Last month, as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current Covid-19 wave, Pakistan offered to provide relief support to New Delhi to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases.
