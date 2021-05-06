PAKvZIM: Babar Azam announces 13-member squad for second Test against Zimbabwe
Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday announced 13-member squad for the second Test match against Zimbabwe, starting tomorrow (Friday).
The member of the Squad as follow: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Haris Rauf.
The skipper said that the playing XI will be decided after analysing the pitch and weather conditions.
Captain Babar Azam has announced 13-player squad for the 2nd #ZIMvPAK Test starting tomorrow. #HarHaalMainCricket— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2021
Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0. In the first Test, outstanding performance by Hasan Ali helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.
