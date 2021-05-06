PAKvZIM: Babar Azam announces 13-member squad for second Test against Zimbabwe 
Web Desk
06:29 PM | 6 May, 2021
PAKvZIM: Babar Azam announces 13-member squad for second Test against Zimbabwe 
Share

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday announced 13-member squad for the second Test match against Zimbabwe, starting tomorrow (Friday).

The member of the Squad as follow: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Haris Rauf.

The skipper said that the playing XI will be decided after analysing the pitch and weather conditions.

Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0. In the first Test, outstanding performance by Hasan Ali helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.

Hasan Ali dedicates Harare Test achievement to ... 08:36 PM | 1 May, 2021

Seamer Hasan Ali has been declared player of the match in view of his superb performance in first Test match against ...

More From This Category
PCB, NCOC decide on venue of PSL 2021’s ...
06:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
Hasan Ali climbs 15 spots, Babar Azam slips to 9 ...
04:12 PM | 6 May, 2021
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC Men's ...
04:14 PM | 5 May, 2021
Shahid Afridi awarded lifetime memberships of ...
09:33 PM | 4 May, 2021
30 Australian cricket stars stranded in India ...
08:59 PM | 4 May, 2021
PCB announces ‘Parental Support Policy’ for ...
06:12 PM | 4 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Father declares Haniya Khan ‘mentally unstable’ after she creates ruckus outside ...
07:12 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr