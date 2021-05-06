PAKvZIM: Babar Azam announces 13-member squad for second Test against Zimbabwe 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday announced 13-member squad for the second Test match against Zimbabwe, starting tomorrow (Friday).

The member of the Squad as follow: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Haris Rauf.

The skipper said that the playing XI will be decided after analysing the pitch and weather conditions.

Pakistan leads the two-match Test series by 1-0. In the first Test, outstanding performance by Hasan Ali helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.