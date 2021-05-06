PCB, NCOC decide on venue of PSL 2021’s remaining matches today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold a key meeting to decide whether the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 will be held in Karachi or Dubai.

All the six franchises had earlier expressed concerns about holding the matches in Pakistan due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country.

A spokesperson of the PCB said that the final decision on the venue will be taken with the consultation of the franchise holders.

The franchises have asked the cricket body to hold the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 in Dubai, instead of Karachi.

Last month, the PCB announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 will be held from June 1.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors of PCB.

The teams are scheduled to gather in Karachi by May 23 to start their mandatory seven-day quarantine before they resume the game.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed in March 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

Currently, Pakistan is facing the third wave of the pandemic with a continuous surge in number of Covid cases.