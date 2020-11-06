Driving lessons, tests suspended in UK amid second lockdown
Share
London – According to Driver and Vehicles Standard Agency (DVSA), new rules confirmed about driving lessons and tests in second national lockdown
The life is changing rapidly as the UK moved into second national lockdown, as of Thursday (November 5).
In the light of second lockdown restrictions, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed that both theory and driving tests are suspended in England from Thursday, 5th November 2020 and will be resumed according to the updated guidance from the government.
Moreover, Tests in Wales are suspended until November 9, while they are still going ahead in Scotland.
In order to foster the national restrictions, according to DVSA, nobody is allowed to travel out of England for the driving test attempt. And if anyone does so, will not be permissible to take part.
Furthermore, if anyone has booked already, DVSA will contact the affected participants and will provide further guidance of rescheduling and necessary steps to take.
-
- PM Imran inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station12:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama11:39 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
-
- Terror financing: Court convicts 3 Jamaat ud Dawa leaders11:14 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
-
- Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-1903:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020