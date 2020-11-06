COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior

RAWALPINDI – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his heartfelt condolence on demise of the former captain of Pakistan hockey team Abdul Rasheed Junior.

In a tweet today (Friday), DG ISPR said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS expresses heartfelt grief on passing away of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior. Pak has lost an iconic sportsman & a great human being. May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS expresses heartfelt grief on passing away of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior. Pak has lost an iconic sportsman & a great human being. May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 6, 2020

Pakistan hockey star Abdul Rasheed Jr passed away at the age of 79 in Islamabad on Wednesday. He was severely ill and hospitalized over the past week.

Rasheed represented Pakistan at three Olympic Games and he was part of 1968 gold medal-winning squad as well as a member of the 1972 silver medal-winning team and the 1976 bronze medal-winning side.