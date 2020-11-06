Terror financing: Court convicts 3 Jamaat ud Dawa leaders

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted three Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) members in two separate terror financing cases.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges.

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki - Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law – was given a one-year jail term and a fine of Rs20,000 while Muhammad Ashraf and Malik Zafar Iqbal awarded 16-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs170,000.

Counter-Terrorism Dept. Multan had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 alleging that the convicts committed terror financing by managing assets of a proscribed organisation, and also help out in raising funds.