Terror financing: Court convicts 3 Jamaat ud Dawa leaders
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
Terror financing: Court convicts 3 Jamaat ud Dawa leaders
Share

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted three Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) members in two separate terror financing cases.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges.

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki - Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law – was given a one-year jail term and a fine of Rs20,000 while Muhammad Ashraf and Malik Zafar Iqbal awarded 16-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs170,000.

Counter-Terrorism Dept. Multan had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 alleging that the convicts committed terror financing by managing assets of a proscribed organisation, and also help out in raising funds.

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Hassan Abdal Railway Station
12:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
11:39 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
Terror financing: Court convicts 3 Jamaat ud Dawa ...
11:14 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Hockey ...
10:47 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 30 more deaths amid Covid-19 ...
09:53 AM | 6 Nov, 2020
PTI leader Jahangir Tareen lands in Lahore
08:33 AM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors
01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr