DSP among 7 policemen martyred in Ghotki gun battle

GHOTKI – At least seven policemen, including the district superintendent of police and two SHOs, were martyred in a gun battle with dacoits in the Katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

Reports in local media suggest that bandits stormed a police camp located in Rawanti, and amid the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two Station House Officers.

Dacoits also held more than a dozen cops hostage in the camp and took control of several vehicles of Sindh police.

After the causalities, Sindh Rangers and other law enforcers rushed to the operation against the dacoits.

The remote area in the southeastern side often made headlines when encounters between the police and robbers occur, or when cops launch operations to ‘clean up’ the sparsely populated area.

Several gangs of dacoits involved in the abduction, and other crimes including extorting landlords and destroying agricultural land hide in this area.