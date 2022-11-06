INDvZIM: India, Zimbabwe face off in last T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture today
MELBOURNE – Men in Blue and underdog Zimbabwe will lock horns in the last T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 march at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.
Rohit-led squad holds the edge over Zimbabwe, having won 5 out of the 7 games played between the two sides.
Meanwhile, the Indian side advanced to the semifinals of the mega event as the Netherlands stunned South Africa on the final day of the Super 12 stage.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬 🙌#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4avLw1VgOT— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
Amid the cricket carnival, rain washed off several games this year, leading to a chaotic situation from the semi-finals qualification perspective If today’s match washes off, the two teams will share a point.
Indian team is currently at the top spot with 6 points while Pakistan is lingering with 4 points as they are playing against Bangladesh.
Squads
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
