PML-N, PPP leaders extend support to PTI senator Azam Swati over leaked video ordeal
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
Source: Screengrab
After Azam Swati’s emotional presser, widespread condemnations were poured in, and politicians from rival parties reacted with shock on Saturday.

Swati, 66, breaks down into tears as he revealed that the personal videos were sent to his family members.

The heart-wrenching presser from the PTI senator prompted reactions and even his rival politicians joined the condemnations over the harassment meted out to the seasoned politician.

Former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Miftah Ismail condemned the incident. “I have never felt the urge to retweet Imran Khan but here I have to agree with him. The video of Begum Azam Swati is clearly beyond the pale. I feel ashamed that an honourable woman can be so humiliated in my country. This madness must stop,” he wrote by re-tweeting one of the tweet of Imran Khan.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik too denounced the incident, saying “Making private videos and attacking politicians are despicable acts. As a nation our head hangs in shame. We must stop this violence and abuse across all party lines”.

Senator of ruling party Mushahid Hussain Sayed also urged masses and his colleagues to express solidarity with Mr Swati and his family by calling the event disgraceful degradation of all basic norms of morality and decency, unacceptable invasion of privacy and shocking crossing of red line.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, who also faced similar disgraceful incident, condemned the incident. 

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir also joined the trend and urged Ministry of Interior to investigate the incident. “Shameful and disgusting to the extreme and merits a suo moto by the Supreme Court which should direct the investigation into this atrocious act as soon as it can,” he said.

Seasoned leader of PPP Farhatullah Babar condemned said criminals will face divine retribution.

Azam Swati breaks down during presser after ... 04:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – PTI Senator Azam Swati on Saturday claimed that his personal videos with his wife were leaked to one of ...

