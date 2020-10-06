COVID-19 second wave could be avoided with SOPs compliance: Asad
09:09 AM | 6 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 second wave could be avoided with SOPs compliance: Asad
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that wearing of masks is the key to control spread of coronavirus pandemic adding that winter spike of COVID-19 could be avoided with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance.

While chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad (Monday), the minister emphasized on the importance of monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures and noted that marriage halls and restaurants are turning into major centers for disease spread.

The NCOC appreciated education sector for their efforts in following health protocols and ensuring guidelines to halt the spread of the pandemic.

