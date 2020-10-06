Twitter flags Trump’s post over misleading Covid-19 information
WASHINGTON – Twitter on Tuesday flagged a tweet shared by President Donald Trump claiming that the Covid-19 is less lethal than the seasonal flu.
Twitter in warning message said, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19”.
Trump had tweeted, "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!"
Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
On the other hand, Facebook removed the same post as it is company policy to remove any misinformation about Covid-19 that may result in imminent physical harm.
Last week, Trump announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The US president was treated and discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, a military hospital, on Monday and continues to recover at the White House.
