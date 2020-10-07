PM Imran directs complete crackdown against hoarders of essential commodities
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
PM Imran directs complete crackdown against hoarders of essential commodities
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government's firm resolve to ensure abundant availability of wheat and sugar in the country at affordable price.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the meeting reviewed wheat and sugar stocks, demand and supply and their import to meet future requirements and prices of essential commodities.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing over the current stock situation of wheat and sugar and their import, prices of daily use commodities.

The Prime Minister directed the provincial governments to further increase supply of wheat to ensure its sufficient availability in the market.

He also directed for complete crackdown against those elements involved in hoarding of these essential commodities.

During the meeting, Imran Khan also instructed the Punjab government to announce sugarcane crushing date at the earliest.

He directed the Punjab and Sindh governments to announce the official price rate of the sugarcane at earliest.

