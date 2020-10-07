Kyrgyzstan prime minister resigns amid violent election protests
Share
BISHKEK - Kyrgyzstan premier Kubatbek Boronov has resigned after widespread unrest across the country that has pushed the Central Election Commission to cancel the results of parliament elections.
According to media reports, Boronov has been replaced by a nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov, who was released from jail by the protesters.
Unrest over the polling sparked a tumultuous in the capital Bishkek in which protesters had seized the government buildings and freed high-profile politicians from the prison.
The clashes come amid allegations of vote-rigging in last Sunday's election leaving one person dead and nearly 600 injured.
-
- Tecno announces launch date of Camon 16 Premier, a photography king ...01:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Punjab police officer martyred during encounter with dacoits in ...01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local Government Act 201912:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Eddie Van Halen dies at 6512:22 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Rihanna apologises to Muslims for using Islamic Hadith in Savage x ...11:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020