Zaid Ali thinks that there’s no need to be afraid of marrying at a young age

Who says you can't live happily ever after? For YouTuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumna, the honeymoon phase never ends.

In the sweetest of posts on Instagram, Ali talks about marriage and how people shouldn’t be afraid of marrying at a young age!

Sharing a lovely picture with his wife, the Pakistani-Canadian wrote,“A lot of people are scared to get married young. They feel that they won’t be able to financially afford it, but what they tend to forget is that a woman brings her rizq in your life.”

“There is no greater baraqat than that. I have witnessed this myself. Allah (swt) will always bless you with what’s in your naseeb,” he further added.

The post was so well put!

No matter what people say, Zaid Ali T is truly hubby goals and he never fails to go all out when it comes to expressing his love for his other half.

The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2017.

