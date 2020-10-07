Zaid Ali thinks that there’s no need to be afraid of marrying at a young age
Share
Who says you can't live happily ever after? For YouTuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumna, the honeymoon phase never ends.
In the sweetest of posts on Instagram, Ali talks about marriage and how people shouldn’t be afraid of marrying at a young age!
Sharing a lovely picture with his wife, the Pakistani-Canadian wrote,“A lot of people are scared to get married young. They feel that they won’t be able to financially afford it, but what they tend to forget is that a woman brings her rizq in your life.”
“There is no greater baraqat than that. I have witnessed this myself. Allah (swt) will always bless you with what’s in your naseeb,” he further added.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of people are scared to get married young. They feel that they won’t be able to financially afford it, but what they tend to forget is that a woman brings her rizq in your life. There is no greater baraqat than that. I have witnessed this myself. Allah (swt) will always bless you with what’s in your naseeb. 🙏❤️
The post was so well put!
No matter what people say, Zaid Ali T is truly hubby goals and he never fails to go all out when it comes to expressing his love for his other half.
View this post on Instagram
Today is our 3rd year anniversary. It almost feels as if it was just yesterday when I said “Qubool hai”, but I guess time really does fly when you’re with the perfect person. May Allah keep our marriage strong and bless us with a beautiful daughter just like you. Happy Anniversary ❤️ 📸: @yashabamoon
The couple tied the knot on August 20, 2017.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Tecno announces launch date of Camon 16 Premier, a photography king ...01:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Punjab police officer martyred during encounter with dacoits in ...01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local Government Act 201912:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Rihanna apologises to Muslims for using Islamic Hadith in Savage x ...11:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020