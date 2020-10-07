Mahira Khan praises the Czar Brothers for their incredible tabla skills

10:41 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
Mahira Khan praises the Czar Brothers for their incredible tabla skills
There’s no shortage of talent in Pakistan, esqpecially in the field of music.

From singers and guitarists to flute players and drummers, you’ll always come across a plethora of gifted individuals winning hearts with their phenomenal skills.

Recently, Riyaan and Isaac, aka the Czar brothers, took the internet by storm after showcasing their incredible tabla playing skills on Instagram. 

Amongst many others, another person impressed by the youngsters is Mahira Khan. 

In a recent Instagram post, the starlet can’t stop obsessing over the tabla talents of the brothers, who paid tribute to Mahira by jamming to some of her popular songs.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for this lovely tribute to my songs," Khan penned.

She further added, "You both are extremely talented MashAllah, can’t wait to hear you guys live. May God bless you both!"

We hope to see more videos from the czar brothers soon!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

