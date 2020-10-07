Govt may increase sugar, flour, ghee prices at utility stores
Share
ISLAMABAD – The prices of sugar, flour and ghee likely to surge across the country at utility stores.
A summary in this regard has been prepared which will be presented at the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting today (Wednesday) for approval.
The summary has proposed hike in sugar by Rs9 per kg which will increase the price from Rs 68 to Rs 77 per kg, 20kg bag of flour by Rs60 mpunting the price from Rs800 to Rs860 and ghee by Rs10 per kg at utility stores which will increase the price from Rs170 to Rs180.
According to the document, the Ministry of Industry and Production has proposed that the price hike be implemented from September 20, 2020.
On January 8, the Prime Minister's Relief Package on utility stores came into force subsidizing flour, sugar, ghee Pulses and rice commodities.
-
- Tecno announces launch date of Camon 16 Premier, a photography king ...01:27 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Punjab police officer martyred during encounter with dacoits in ...01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local Government Act 201912:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
-
- Eddie Van Halen dies at 6512:22 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Rihanna apologises to Muslims for using Islamic Hadith in Savage x ...11:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020