Govt may increase sugar, flour, ghee prices at utility stores

ISLAMABAD – The prices of sugar, flour and ghee likely to surge across the country at utility stores.

A summary in this regard has been prepared which will be presented at the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting today (Wednesday) for approval.

The summary has proposed hike in sugar by Rs9 per kg which will increase the price from Rs 68 to Rs 77 per kg, 20kg bag of flour by Rs60 mpunting the price from Rs800 to Rs860 and ghee by Rs10 per kg at utility stores which will increase the price from Rs170 to Rs180.

According to the document, the Ministry of Industry and Production has proposed that the price hike be implemented from September 20, 2020.

On January 8, the Prime Minister's Relief Package on utility stores came into force subsidizing flour, sugar, ghee Pulses and rice commodities.