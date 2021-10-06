Spiritual Democracy - First episode of film on PM Imran Khan premiered

The world premiere of Salman Ahmad's Spiritual Democracy was held at Sindh Governor House on PM Imran Khan's 69th birthday.

The much-awaited film delves into details about PM Imran’s 35-year long journey. Capturing the steadfast journey of the premier, Spiritual Democracy is a rollercoaster ride starting from his cricket and philanthropy days to his eventual triumph in Pakistan's political arena.

The filmmaker Salman Ahmad of ‘Junoon’ music band said the film was the result of his testing positive for Covid-19 and seeing death up-close.

“And I was named Covid-19 ambassador for South Asia soon after. Working in that capacity, I saw how the Pakistan government fought the pandemic by helping the poor through its various programmes,” he said.

“It is all because of our having a leader with vision. So I asked the prime minister to grant me an interview after seeing our country’s great fightback. It turned out to be an in-depth interview that had to be broken into four parts or episodes,” he said.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the first part focuses on the prime minister's life as a cricketer.

The memorable moment when he lifted the World Cup in 1992 was also added alongside him delivering speeches during the PTI's sit-in back in 2014.

Moreover, the PM also explained the meaning of the term ‘Spiritual Democracy’ in his interview. “Being humane is spiritual. And where a democracy is in the interest of people, it is a spiritual democracy,” he said.