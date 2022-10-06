Marie Stopes Society dispatches relief goods for Rajanpur flood affectees

LAHORE – Marie Stopes Society, a local NGO, on Thursday dispatched a truckload of relief goods for flood victims in Rajanpur.

Lahore Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza and senior members of the Marie Stopes Society graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore AC Murtaza said rehabilitation of the flood affectees and provision of relief items to them was the top priority of the government.

“Administration, private sector, philanthropists and welfare organisations like Marie Stopes Society are working together and making collective efforts in this regard,” said the AC.

Marie Stopes Society Country Director Asma Balal expressed condolences to the grieving families who lost precious lives and their loved ones in the floods.

“Marie Stopes Society is sending essential items including tents, mattresses, pillows, blankets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, water coolers, dates, biscuits, roasted grams and clean drinking water bottles to the flood affectees,” she added.

Asma Balal said that the society also served nearly 20,000 patients in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the month of August and September. These services were offered through a fully equipped network of 15 mobile health vans, she said.

She said that 210 free medical camps were established in the flood-hit areas where 15,000 women, girls and children were provided quality health services.

She vowed that the society would continue its relief efforts till the settlement of flood affectees.

Earlier, AC City Murtaza also visited the Behtar Zindgi Center, a health service clinic of the Marie Stopes Society. He was briefed about the working of the Marie Stopes Society, the service channels of the organisation and the contribution of the organization in the sector of reproductive health.

The AC city appreciated the efforts of the organisation and quality of the services being offered at the center.