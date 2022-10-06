Watch: Lahore SHO forces man in custody to bark like a dog
LAHORE – A policeman in the capital city of Punjab took torture to a new low, as he made a suspect to bark like a dog during detention.
A video shared on social media shows a man being tortured by a group of cops at Badami Bagh Police Station as his shirt is ripped off and blood stains are visible on his clothes.
It becomes more humiliating for the suspect when a policeman, identified as SHO Asif Jabbar, forces him to bark like a dog and the helpless man has no option but to obey.
“I am a dog, whao, whao,” the frightened man can be heard responding to a question when he is asked by the policeman: “Who are you?”
لاہور میں انسانیت کی تذلیل— Imran Bhatti (@ReporterBhatti) October 6, 2022
تھانہ بادامی باغ کا ایس ایچ او شہری کو کتا بن کر بھونکنے پر مجبور کرتا رہا اور بدترین تشدد کا نشانہ بناتا رہا
ایس ایچ او کی معطلی نہیں چاہیے۔۔۔۔۔۔محکمہ سے فارغ کرنا چاہیے اور سزا الگ دینی چاہیے@Lahorepoliceops@ccpolahore#FinalCall pic.twitter.com/v4txQ9upft
The Punjab Police inspector general has taken notice of the incident and ordered the Lahore Police to take stern action against the official involved in torture.
SHO Asif Jabbar was suspended and an inquiry was launched.
Punjab Police said in a tweet that further action against the accused cop will be taken in light of the inquiry report.
اس افسوسناک واقعہ میں ملوث ایس ایچ او بادامی باغ آصف جبار کو نہ صرف معطل کر دیا گیا بلکہ اس کے خلاف محکمانہ کارروائی کا آغاز کر دیا گیا ہے۔ انکوائری رپورٹ کی روشنی میں مزید ایکشن لیا جائے گا۔— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) October 6, 2022
However, social media users have called for termination of the police officer over this inhuman act.
