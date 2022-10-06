Watch: Lahore SHO forces man in custody to bark like a dog
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Watch: Lahore SHO forces man in custody to bark like a dog
Source: Screengrab
Share

LAHORE – A policeman in the capital city of Punjab took torture to a new low, as he made a suspect to bark like a dog during detention.

A video shared on social media shows a man being tortured by a group of cops at Badami Bagh Police Station as his shirt is ripped off and blood stains are visible on his clothes.

It becomes more humiliating for the suspect when a policeman, identified as SHO Asif Jabbar, forces him to bark like a dog and the helpless man has no option but to obey.

“I am a dog, whao, whao,” the frightened man can be heard responding to a question when he is asked by the policeman: “Who are you?”

The Punjab Police inspector general has taken notice of the incident and ordered the Lahore Police to take stern action against the official involved in torture.

SHO Asif Jabbar was suspended and an inquiry was launched.

Punjab Police said in a tweet that further action against the accused cop will be taken in light of the inquiry report.

However, social media users have called for termination of the police officer over this inhuman act.

Watch: Female doctor tortured inside police ... 10:24 AM | 30 Jun, 2022

MULTAN – A female doctor was brutally beaten up by a man inside a police station in Bahawalnagar district of ...

More From This Category
WWF-Pakistan hosts international conference to ...
11:02 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Security forces kill terrorist in Peshawar IBO
10:23 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Marie Stopes Society dispatches relief goods for ...
09:29 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall below ...
08:51 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
New report recommends US to strengthen ties with ...
07:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
President Alvi urges political powers to decide ...
07:19 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed gear up for another project
09:12 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr