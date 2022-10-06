Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 06, 2022

08:55 AM | 6 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 06, 2022
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 06, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 225.9 228.15
Euro EUR 221 223
UK Pound Sterling GBP 260 262.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.5 60.1
Australian Dollar AUD 148.67 142.92
Bahrain Dinar BHD 609.24 613.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 169 170.35
China Yuan CNY 32.19 32.44
Danish Krone DKK 30.73 31.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.18 29.53
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 1.25 1.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 740.24 745.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.31 49.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.44 132.64
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.1 21.4
Omani Riyal OMR 595.86 599.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.93 63.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 160.79 162.09
Swedish Korona SEK 21.1 21.4
Swiss Franc CHF 233.57 235.32
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

