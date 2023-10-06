Search

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 6, 2023

02:47 AM | 6 Oct, 2023
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 6 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

