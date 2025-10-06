Bitcoin slides to $123,500 after touching $125K mark amid Safe-Haven Buying

NEW YORK — King of crypto BTC has done it again as the leading cryptocurrency stormed past $125,000 mark over weekend, shattering records, stunning markets, and cementing its place among the world’s most valuable assets.

But after its meteoric rise, Bitcoin slipped 0.45pc to around $123,758 as traders caught their breath after one of Bitcoin’s most explosive weeks in history.

By October 6, Bitcoin was trading at $123,707, with massive $69.7 billion in daily volume, numbers that echo message reverberating across global markets. Bitcoin is not a speculative fad anymore. It’s becoming world’s newest safe haven.

The rally’s turning point came on October 5, when Bitcoin touched $125,689 during Asian trading hours, sending its market capitalization soaring to $2.5 trillion. For first time, a decentralized digital protocol leapfrogged Amazon, earning a spot among the seven most valuable assets on Earth.

Those familiar with trend, called it institutional repositioning, the kind of money that doesn’t chase hype, but builds foundations.

In US, political gridlock and fiscal strain have shaken faith in USD. In Japan, a weakened yen and political reshuffles have unnerved investors. Across Europe, economic anxiety is mounting and investors look for.

From Singapore and Tokyo to Dubai and Zurich, institutional desks are increasing exposure. In the Middle East, sovereign funds are studying tokenized finance. In Europe, regulatory clarity has finally given high-net-worth investors the green light.

Behind the price surge lies a stern Bitcoin ecosystem than the world has ever seen. Exchange reserves are at multi-year lows, futures markets are deeper, and new Layer 2 networks are scaling transactions faster and cheaper.