Iran faces New Ultimatum of 8 PM tonight as Trump warns of Full‑Scale Attacks

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump issued dramatic ultimatum to Iran, warning that the country has until 8pm Eastern Time to make a dea, or face total destruction.

“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump said at a tense White House press conference, warning that the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is final.

The threat comes after Tehran rejected 45-day ceasefire proposal promoted by Pakistan and Egypt and instead laid out strict demands for restarting negotiations. Tehran called for a permanent end to hostilities, lifting of sanctions, war reparations for reconstruction, regulation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and cessation of wider regional conflicts. Iranian officials labeled the US terms as unacceptable, arguing that short-term arrangements would fail to prevent renewed fighting.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that military operations are set to escalate: “Today will see the largest volume of strikes since day one,” he said, adding that operations could intensify further if needed.

The conflict now entered its sixth week, with attacks expanding to energy infrastructure, industrial sectors, and maritime routes. Despite mediation efforts by Pakistan and China, the gap between US and Iranian positions remains enormous.

Analysts warn that further escalation by the US and Israel could provoke devastating Iranian retaliation, particularly against energy supplies and US allies, intensifying the global energy crisis. Washington faces a high-stakes choice, negotiate a politically sensitive settlement or risk plunging the region into an unpredictable, prolonged war.

The standoff shows fundamental clash, as US demands an immediate ceasefire and reopening of shipping lanes, while Iran insists on a lasting resolution that addresses sanctions, reconstruction, and simultaneous cessation of hostilities across all theaters. The world watches as the countdown to potential catastrophe ticks closer.