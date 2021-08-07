Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton grace Vogue’s list of 25 influential women
Web Desk
09:32 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton grace Vogue’s list of 25 influential women
Share

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have made it to Vogue’s list of 25 influential women.

The British Vogue unveiled its list of 25 influential women who are “shaping” and “progressing” in their respective fields.

This year, it dedicated its famous September issue to honour some of the world’s most important women.

British royals Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge were both featured on the list.

Moreover, designer Vivienne Westwood, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, musician FKA Twigs and Oscar winners Kate Winslet and writer Emerald Fennell were also included.

On the other hand, the royals have blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while predicting their next move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were called 'unpredictable' after they made a series of allegations against the royal family in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl 04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child - a baby girl. A statement from the ...

More From This Category
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of ...
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
05:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot in a dreamy ...
03:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Khushhal Khan's latest clicks ...
03:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Best action movies of all times
08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of abuse, adultery
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr