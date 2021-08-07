Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton grace Vogue’s list of 25 influential women

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have made it to Vogue’s list of 25 influential women.

The British Vogue unveiled its list of 25 influential women who are “shaping” and “progressing” in their respective fields.

This year, it dedicated its famous September issue to honour some of the world’s most important women.

British royals Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge were both featured on the list.

Moreover, designer Vivienne Westwood, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, musician FKA Twigs and Oscar winners Kate Winslet and writer Emerald Fennell were also included.

