Couple axed to death over love marriage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A couple hailing from Hangu was murdered in the federal capital on Wednesday for love marriage.

The incident occurred in Pind Parian village in the limits of Tarnol police station. The victims have been identified as Mardana Bibi and Shoaib.

Authorities said the couple had tied the knot of their own choice that hand enraged their families. They had gotten a shelter a home in Islamabad but the suspects managed to find them.

The suspects killed them by using a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the scene. The bodies have been shifted to hospital for further procedure.

Meanwhile, SSP operations Arslan Shah said that suspects will be arrested soon.

In June, two sisters were killed by own father, brother and relatives for love marriage.

Reports in local media suggested a man, Siad Hussain Dhadhi his son, and three relatives were involved in the killing of the two sisters, who had married of their own choice and were brought back home through a panchayat.

The incident had occurred in Pull 19/WB village within the jurisdiction of Machhiwal police station in Vehari district.