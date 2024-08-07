PTI moves SC against Election Act Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Election Act Amendment Bill, which bars lawmakers from changing their party affiliation.
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan moved the apex court through his lawyer Salman Akram Raja. He has pleaded the top court to invalidate the Election Act Amendment Bill.
A day earlier, National Assembly passed the bill amending the Elections Act 2017 to prevent lawmakers from changing their party affiliation.
The controversial bill, introduced by PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, was late approved by the NA Parliamentary Affairs Committee. The committee voted in favor of the bill with eight members supporting it, four opposing it, and Shahid Akhtar from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) abstaining.
Once enacted, this legislation will stop individuals who ran as independent candidates in the general election from later declaring an affiliation with any political party.
The legislation was made to reverse Imran Khan led PTI's return to Parliament, which followed a Supreme Court ruling on July 12 that granted the Imran Khan-led party eligibility for reserved seats.
After SC's ruling, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recognized 93 lawmakers from three provincial assemblies as PTI members—29 from Punjab, 58 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and six from Sindh. Additionally, 39 members of the National Assembly who listed PTI affiliation in their nomination papers have been confirmed as PTI members by the ECP.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
