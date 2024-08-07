PTI moves SC against Election Act Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Election Act Amendment Bill, which bars lawmakers from changing their party affiliation.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan moved the apex court through his lawyer Salman Akram Raja. He has pleaded the top court to invalidate the Election Act Amendment Bill.

A day earlier, National Assembly passed the bill amending the Elections Act 2017 to prevent lawmakers from changing their party affiliation.

The controversial bill, introduced by PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, was late approved by the NA Parliamentary Affairs Committee. The committee voted in favor of the bill with eight members supporting it, four opposing it, and Shahid Akhtar from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) abstaining.

Once enacted, this legislation will stop individuals who ran as independent candidates in the general election from later declaring an affiliation with any political party.

The legislation was made to reverse Imran Khan led PTI's return to Parliament, which followed a Supreme Court ruling on July 12 that granted the Imran Khan-led party eligibility for reserved seats.

After SC's ruling, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recognized 93 lawmakers from three provincial assemblies as PTI members—29 from Punjab, 58 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and six from Sindh. Additionally, 39 members of the National Assembly who listed PTI affiliation in their nomination papers have been confirmed as PTI members by the ECP.