Karachi mayor awards $10,000 to youth football team for Norway Cup achievement

KARACHI - In a gesture of encouragement and support, Karachi's Mayor, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has announced a monetary reward for the youth football team that secured the second position at the recent Norway Cup.

The youth team, which participated in the prestigious tournament held in Norway, was honored with a meeting at the Mayor's office, where they were commended for their outstanding performance. During the meeting, Mayor Wahab praised the team for their remarkable achievement and expressed hope for their continued success in future competitions.

"Securing the second position in an event with some of the world’s best teams is truly commendable," Mayor Wahab said. "The team has elevated Pakistan's name on the global stage, and we hope to see more talented football players emerge from Pakistan in the future."

To recognize their efforts and as a gesture of encouragement, Mayor Wahab announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees ($10,000) for the team. He assured them of full support from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and promised that the KMC football team would be reorganized to enhance its performance.

The Mayor’s announcement reflects a strong commitment to supporting and promoting sports development in the city, ensuring that the youth have the resources and motivation to excel on the international stage.