Search

Pakistan

PTI's Aliya Hamza released following court's protective bail order

09:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
aliya hamza

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik has been released from Gujranwala Central Jail following an order from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC intervened to prevent Hamza from being transferred from District Jail Gujranwala to another facility. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued a written order during the hearing of a petition filed by Hamza Jamil, Aliya Hamza’s husband. The court mandated that the government and the attorney’s office submit detailed comments and a report at the next hearing.

Hamza Jamil alleged that political cases were being unjustly registered against his wife. He claimed that each time Aliya Hamza secured bail in one case, she was promptly nominated in another, indicating a pattern of political persecution.

In response to the petition, the court ordered the provision of details regarding all registered cases against Aliya Hamza and granted her protective bail to ensure she is not unjustly imprisoned.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court barred the transfer of Aliya Hamza to any other city from District Jail Gujranwala. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi's written order emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the legal proceedings against the PTI leader.

The court's decision is seen as a significant step in addressing concerns of political victimization and ensuring due process. The Punjab government and Attorney's Office have been instructed to present detailed comments and a comprehensive report at the next hearing.

Aliya Hamza’s release marks a temporary relief amidst the ongoing legal battles, with the next court hearing set to further examine the allegations and provide clarity on the cases registered against her.

Pakistan

10:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Karachi mayor awards $10,000 to youth football team for Norway Cup ...

09:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

PTI's Aliya Hamza released following court's protective bail order

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Man booked for harassing police officer’s daughter at Islamabad ...

05:56 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says ready for apology if PTI found involved in May 9 ...

05:42 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Pakistanis advised to leave Lebanon as Middle East security situation ...

04:41 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Rashid Langrial appointed new FBR chairman 

Pakistan

06:16 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology ...

06:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed’s term as HEC chairman extended 

12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for ...

09:09 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in ...

01:13 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

Advertisement

Latest

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to flee the country

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: