PTI's Aliya Hamza released following court's protective bail order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik has been released from Gujranwala Central Jail following an order from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC intervened to prevent Hamza from being transferred from District Jail Gujranwala to another facility. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued a written order during the hearing of a petition filed by Hamza Jamil, Aliya Hamza’s husband. The court mandated that the government and the attorney’s office submit detailed comments and a report at the next hearing.

Hamza Jamil alleged that political cases were being unjustly registered against his wife. He claimed that each time Aliya Hamza secured bail in one case, she was promptly nominated in another, indicating a pattern of political persecution.

In response to the petition, the court ordered the provision of details regarding all registered cases against Aliya Hamza and granted her protective bail to ensure she is not unjustly imprisoned.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court barred the transfer of Aliya Hamza to any other city from District Jail Gujranwala. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi's written order emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the legal proceedings against the PTI leader.

The court's decision is seen as a significant step in addressing concerns of political victimization and ensuring due process. The Punjab government and Attorney's Office have been instructed to present detailed comments and a comprehensive report at the next hearing.

Aliya Hamza’s release marks a temporary relief amidst the ongoing legal battles, with the next court hearing set to further examine the allegations and provide clarity on the cases registered against her.