PTI's Aliya Hamza released following court's protective bail order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza Malik has been released from Gujranwala Central Jail following an order from the Lahore High Court (LHC).
The LHC intervened to prevent Hamza from being transferred from District Jail Gujranwala to another facility. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued a written order during the hearing of a petition filed by Hamza Jamil, Aliya Hamza’s husband. The court mandated that the government and the attorney’s office submit detailed comments and a report at the next hearing.
Hamza Jamil alleged that political cases were being unjustly registered against his wife. He claimed that each time Aliya Hamza secured bail in one case, she was promptly nominated in another, indicating a pattern of political persecution.
In response to the petition, the court ordered the provision of details regarding all registered cases against Aliya Hamza and granted her protective bail to ensure she is not unjustly imprisoned.
On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court barred the transfer of Aliya Hamza to any other city from District Jail Gujranwala. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi's written order emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the legal proceedings against the PTI leader.
The court's decision is seen as a significant step in addressing concerns of political victimization and ensuring due process. The Punjab government and Attorney's Office have been instructed to present detailed comments and a comprehensive report at the next hearing.
Aliya Hamza’s release marks a temporary relief amidst the ongoing legal battles, with the next court hearing set to further examine the allegations and provide clarity on the cases registered against her.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
